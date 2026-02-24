Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,331 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

