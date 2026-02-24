Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Veralto alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Veralto by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 0.8% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE VLTO opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.