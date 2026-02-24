vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on VTVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $138.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.