vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.
VTVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $138.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.
The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
