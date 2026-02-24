Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) COO Eric Downing Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) COO Eric Downing sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $49,318.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,801.88. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 7.4%

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,514,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,782,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,750,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,529,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.