XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered XOMA Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on XOMA Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Friday, December 12th.

In other XOMA Royalty news, CEO Owen Hughes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,100. This represents a 5,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3,436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in XOMA Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in XOMA Royalty by 203.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 266.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Royalty stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. XOMA Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

