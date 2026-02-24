ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Insider Andrew Stevens Buys 16,600 Shares

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stevens bought 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.88 per share, with a total value of A$31,208.00.

Get ZIP alerts:

Andrew Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Andrew Stevens purchased 55,000 shares of ZIP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.37 per share, for a total transaction of A$185,350.00.

ZIP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017.

Featured Stories

