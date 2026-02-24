ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Insider Diane Smith-Gander Acquires 26,041 Shares

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Diane Smith-Gander acquired 26,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.89 per share, with a total value of A$49,217.49.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About ZIP

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.