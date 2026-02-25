Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.6250.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,784. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock worth $26,384,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPX opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.99.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

