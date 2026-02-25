Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.28 and traded as high as $99.79. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $98.8990, with a volume of 1,450 shares traded.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS: AGPPF), commonly known as Amplats, is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company operates as a subsidiary of global mining group Anglo American plc, focusing on the full value chain of PGM production from exploration through to marketing.

Amplats’ core activities encompass the exploration, mining, processing, refining and sale of PGMs, including platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with gold produced as a by-product.

