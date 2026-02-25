ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.4286.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Management will present at three major investor conferences in early March (Raymond James, Leerink Partners, Barclays); live and archived webcasts available on the company site for 90 days — helps visibility and investor access to management’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: recent buy/overweight ratings and several price targets well above the current price (median/consensus targets indicate upside), supporting investor confidence. MarketBeat Analyst Notes

Street preview pieces highlight expected strength in Cortrophin Gel and rare-disease momentum ahead of Q4 results — this implies potential upside but also flags generic pressure risks; outcome depends on reported numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Recorded short-interest data in the feed shows zero shares / anomalous NaN change and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — appears to be a data glitch and is unlikely to be an actionable signal by itself.

Institutional/hedge-fund activity is mixed: some large reallocations reported (both adds and sizable removals across different funds in the latest quarter), so ownership trends are shifting but not uniformly bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including SVP Krista Davis and Head of Rare Disease Christopher Mutz) disclosed market sales of ANIP shares in recent sessions; repeated insider selling can be perceived as a modest negative signal for near-term sentiment. InsiderTrades Filing

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $161,572.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,487.29. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,959.42. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,611. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,821.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,178 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

