Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 189.63% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARDX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.57. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.04 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.Ardelyx’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 361,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,709.74. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $1,946,664.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,289,041.12. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 136,938 shares of company stock worth $857,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,369,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,912,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,622,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

More Ardelyx News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardelyx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director David M. Mott bought 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More.

Director David M. Mott bought 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ardelyx announced a multi‑year partnership with the LPGA to raise awareness and reduce stigma around digestive health — a marketing push that could help commercial uptake of XPHOZAH/brand awareness over time. Read More.

Ardelyx announced a multi‑year partnership with the LPGA to raise awareness and reduce stigma around digestive health — a marketing push that could help commercial uptake of XPHOZAH/brand awareness over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong — Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform with a $19 target and other firms (BTIG, HC Wainwright, Jefferies, Citi) have reiterated buys or raised targets, which can attract buyers. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support remains strong — Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform with a $19 target and other firms (BTIG, HC Wainwright, Jefferies, Citi) have reiterated buys or raised targets, which can attract buyers. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and revenue grew ~7.8% y/y — constructive fundamental data but partially offset by the EPS miss.

Quarterly revenue beat estimates ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and revenue grew ~7.8% y/y — constructive fundamental data but partially offset by the EPS miss. Neutral Sentiment: Post‑results commentary includes valuation and guidance analysis (coverage piece on Yahoo Finance reviewing 2025 results and 2026 guidance) — useful for longer‑term investors assessing upside vs. risk. Read More.

Post‑results commentary includes valuation and guidance analysis (coverage piece on Yahoo Finance reviewing 2025 results and 2026 guidance) — useful for longer‑term investors assessing upside vs. risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ardelyx missed EPS expectations (reported a small loss vs. a modest expected profit), which triggered a post‑earnings pullback and adds short‑term risk for the shares. Read More.

Ardelyx missed EPS expectations (reported a small loss vs. a modest expected profit), which triggered a post‑earnings pullback and adds short‑term risk for the shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including CEO Michael Raab, CFO Susan Hohenleitner and several executives) sold shares around Feb. 20 (CEO sold ~45,982 shares), which can be perceived as profit‑taking and may pressure sentiment despite the director buy. Read More.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.