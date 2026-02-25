Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get Aritzia alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ATZ opened at C$126.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.09. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$36.51 and a 12-month high of C$139.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.