Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

NYSE APAM opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 100.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 132.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 267,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

