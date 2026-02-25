Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.2353.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $61,043.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,684.63. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $52,351.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,790.98. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,238 shares of company stock valued at $193,070. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 900,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 585,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 791.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 307.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 223,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arvinas by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

