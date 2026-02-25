ATB Cormark Capital Markets Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$30.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.51. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,840. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

