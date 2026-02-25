Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.8%

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

TSE ATH opened at C$8.78 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.