Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
AVDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.57.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for rare diseases and central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Avadel’s portfolio centers on sleep disorder therapeutics, including its flagship low-sodium oxybate product, XYWAV, which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. The company is also advancing FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, currently under regulatory review for narcolepsy management.
Formed through a rebranding of Flamel Technologies in 2016 and a strategic shift toward rare disease drug development, Avadel has built its R&D capabilities around improving patient compliance and reducing daily sodium exposure compared to traditional therapies.
