Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for rare diseases and central nervous system disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Avadel’s portfolio centers on sleep disorder therapeutics, including its flagship low-sodium oxybate product, XYWAV, which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. The company is also advancing FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, currently under regulatory review for narcolepsy management.

Formed through a rebranding of Flamel Technologies in 2016 and a strategic shift toward rare disease drug development, Avadel has built its R&D capabilities around improving patient compliance and reducing daily sodium exposure compared to traditional therapies.

