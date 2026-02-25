AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.6636.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AvePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $437,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 14,948,666 shares in the company, valued at $204,198,777.56. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,871,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,692 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,522,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,384 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AvePoint by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,140,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

