B. Riley Financial Has Lowered Expectations for FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) Stock Price

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGNX. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on FG Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGNX opened at $6.96 on Monday. FG Nexus has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $206.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGNX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FG Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

FG Nexus Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

