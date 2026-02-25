B. Riley Financial Has Lowered Expectations for FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) Stock Price

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGNX. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on FG Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on FG Nexus
FG Nexus Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Nexus
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGNX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FG Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
FG Nexus Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FG Nexus
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for FG Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.