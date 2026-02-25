B. Riley Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Price

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.06.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $59.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,819,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

