B. Riley Financial Lowers BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Price Target to $30.00

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Get BitMine Immersion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BMNR stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMNR. Marex Group plc increased its stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 560.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,024,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after buying an additional 8,505,421 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $387,907,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $196,536,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $196,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $148,612,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.