Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $116.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.