Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $17.77 on Monday. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Expro Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 2,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.