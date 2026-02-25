Barclays Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $55.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OXY opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,718,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,959,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: OXY reported improved Q4/2025 results, boosted its quarterly dividend by ~8% to $0.26 and is executing debt reduction (including actions tied to the OxyChem sale), which supports cash return and balance‑sheet improvement. Article Title

OXY reported improved Q4/2025 results, boosted its quarterly dividend by ~8% to $0.26 and is executing debt reduction (including actions tied to the OxyChem sale), which supports cash return and balance‑sheet improvement. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts lifted price targets this week (examples: Barclays to $55 and BMO Capital Markets raised its PT to $60), reflecting higher earnings expectations and providing upside support. Article Title

Multiple analysts lifted price targets this week (examples: Barclays to $55 and BMO Capital Markets raised its PT to $60), reflecting higher earnings expectations and providing upside support. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vicki Hollub said the industry needs ~$70/barrel crude to grow production — a macro view that highlights sensitivity of OXY’s future growth to sustained higher oil prices. Article Title

CEO Vicki Hollub said the industry needs ~$70/barrel crude to grow production — a macro view that highlights sensitivity of OXY’s future growth to sustained higher oil prices. Neutral Sentiment: OXY has attracted increased investor attention and web‑traffic (Zacks/Yahoo summaries), which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

OXY has attracted increased investor attention and web‑traffic (Zacks/Yahoo summaries), which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sector moves (e.g., gains at midstream player Kinetik) show broader energy interest that can spill into E&P names like OXY but are not company‑specific. Article Title

Sector moves (e.g., gains at midstream player Kinetik) show broader energy interest that can spill into E&P names like OXY but are not company‑specific. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital reaffirmed a “hold” (market perform) rating even as targets moved, and some analysts flag a “Berkshire dividend overhang,” which could limit near‑term upside or create selling pressure when large shareholders act. Article Title

BMO Capital reaffirmed a “hold” (market perform) rating even as targets moved, and some analysts flag a “Berkshire dividend overhang,” which could limit near‑term upside or create selling pressure when large shareholders act. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary (e.g., TD Cowen) suggests OXY’s fundamentals are improving but that the shares may be fairly valued now, which can cap further upside absent stronger oil prices or clearer earnings acceleration. Article Title

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

