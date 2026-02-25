Barclays Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $90.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE OMC opened at $82.50 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a positive return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 25,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,134,000 after acquiring an additional 432,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.