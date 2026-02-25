Barclays Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $176.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ALLE opened at $159.00 on Monday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,523,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $112,433,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 410,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 328,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

