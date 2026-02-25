Barclays Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $210.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $291.62.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 5.9%

FDS opened at $201.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.85 and a 200 day moving average of $290.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $474.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The business had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 879 shares in the company, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $7,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,951,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

