BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $17.20. BBVA Banco Frances shares last traded at $16.9190, with a volume of 499,849 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BBVA Banco Frances Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.04.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA Banco Frances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,847,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,668,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 1,005,978 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,021,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 180,137 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 6.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,944,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 1,141,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 581,305 shares during the period.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

Featured Stories

