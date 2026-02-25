Benchmark Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $67.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Veritas raised Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.39. Teck Resources had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,879,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,657,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 157,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 166,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,428,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

