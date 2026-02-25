Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Up 2.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,286,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 4,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,939,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,506 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 3,829.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,395,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,756 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.