BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.63.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$19.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.15.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile



SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

