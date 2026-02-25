BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$66.12 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$59.10 and a twelve month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$66.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.98.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.85 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 118.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 EPS for the current year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James cut its price target slightly from C$83.00 to C$82.00 but kept a “strong‑buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in Boardwalk’s outlook and supporting upside. BayStreet: Analyst Ratings

Raymond James cut its price target slightly from C$83.00 to C$82.00 but kept a “strong‑buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in Boardwalk’s outlook and supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial trimmed its target from C$82.50 to C$81.00 while retaining an “outperform” rating — another constructive read on earnings/growth prospects despite the modest reduction. BayStreet: Analyst Ratings

National Bank Financial trimmed its target from C$82.50 to C$81.00 while retaining an “outperform” rating — another constructive read on earnings/growth prospects despite the modest reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Desjardins lowered its target from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and moved to a “hold” rating — a mild pullback in expectations but still implying roughly ~19% upside from recent levels. BayStreet: Analyst Ratings

Desjardins lowered its target from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and moved to a “hold” rating — a mild pullback in expectations but still implying roughly ~19% upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its target to C$75.50 (from C$78.00) and lists Boardwalk as “sector perform” — a modest downgrade of valuation expectations but not a negative rating change. BayStreet: Analyst Ratings

Scotiabank trimmed its target to C$75.50 (from C$78.00) and lists Boardwalk as “sector perform” — a modest downgrade of valuation expectations but not a negative rating change. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its target from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and has a “market perform” view — another small trim that keeps Boardwalk in the peer group rather than a buy list. BayStreet: Analyst Ratings TickerReport

BMO Capital Markets lowered its target from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and has a “market perform” view — another small trim that keeps Boardwalk in the peer group rather than a buy list. Neutral Sentiment: Summary/aggregate coverage noted in The Globe and Mail’s “Canadian Analyst Updates” — confirms the cluster of small target reductions across brokers. Canadian Analyst Updates: February 23rd, 2026

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.