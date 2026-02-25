BMO Capital Markets Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $60.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE OXY opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.41. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: OXY reported improved Q4/2025 results, boosted its quarterly dividend by ~8% to $0.26 and is executing debt reduction (including actions tied to the OxyChem sale), which supports cash return and balance‑sheet improvement. Article Title

OXY reported improved Q4/2025 results, boosted its quarterly dividend by ~8% to $0.26 and is executing debt reduction (including actions tied to the OxyChem sale), which supports cash return and balance‑sheet improvement. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts lifted price targets this week (examples: Barclays to $55 and BMO Capital Markets raised its PT to $60), reflecting higher earnings expectations and providing upside support. Article Title

Multiple analysts lifted price targets this week (examples: Barclays to $55 and BMO Capital Markets raised its PT to $60), reflecting higher earnings expectations and providing upside support. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vicki Hollub said the industry needs ~$70/barrel crude to grow production — a macro view that highlights sensitivity of OXY’s future growth to sustained higher oil prices. Article Title

CEO Vicki Hollub said the industry needs ~$70/barrel crude to grow production — a macro view that highlights sensitivity of OXY’s future growth to sustained higher oil prices. Neutral Sentiment: OXY has attracted increased investor attention and web‑traffic (Zacks/Yahoo summaries), which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

OXY has attracted increased investor attention and web‑traffic (Zacks/Yahoo summaries), which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sector moves (e.g., gains at midstream player Kinetik) show broader energy interest that can spill into E&P names like OXY but are not company‑specific. Article Title

Sector moves (e.g., gains at midstream player Kinetik) show broader energy interest that can spill into E&P names like OXY but are not company‑specific. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital reaffirmed a “hold” (market perform) rating even as targets moved, and some analysts flag a “Berkshire dividend overhang,” which could limit near‑term upside or create selling pressure when large shareholders act. Article Title

BMO Capital reaffirmed a “hold” (market perform) rating even as targets moved, and some analysts flag a “Berkshire dividend overhang,” which could limit near‑term upside or create selling pressure when large shareholders act. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary (e.g., TD Cowen) suggests OXY’s fundamentals are improving but that the shares may be fairly valued now, which can cap further upside absent stronger oil prices or clearer earnings acceleration. Article Title

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

