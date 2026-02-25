BNP Paribas Exane Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.53.

NYSE CF opened at $96.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CF Industries by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,193,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,716,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

