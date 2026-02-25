Broadcom (AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $19.0976 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5%

AVGO opened at $325.49 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product catalyst — Broadcom introduced its BroadPeak connectivity chip targeting 5G Advanced and 6G with ~40% lower power use; company forecasts AI revenue to double and strong semiconductor growth, which supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More.

New product catalyst — Broadcom introduced its BroadPeak connectivity chip targeting 5G Advanced and 6G with ~40% lower power use; company forecasts AI revenue to double and strong semiconductor growth, which supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Zacks moved AVGO to a Buy (Rank #2), reflecting rising optimism on earnings prospects that can help demand for the shares ahead of results. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Zacks moved AVGO to a Buy (Rank #2), reflecting rising optimism on earnings prospects that can help demand for the shares ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness — Analysts’ consensus price targets imply substantial upside (reports show ~30–35% potential), keeping a favorable institutional bias into earnings. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness — Analysts’ consensus price targets imply substantial upside (reports show ~30–35% potential), keeping a favorable institutional bias into earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest — Notable funds (including ARK) added shares and some firms raised estimates, signaling continued investor conviction in AVGO’s AI exposure and growth runway. Read More.

Institutional interest — Notable funds (including ARK) added shares and some firms raised estimates, signaling continued investor conviction in AVGO’s AI exposure and growth runway. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview — Multiple previews expect Broadcom to meet/beat revenue and EPS estimates, but markets will key on Q2 guidance, gross-margin trajectory and management commentary on AI mix. Upcoming report is the immediate catalyst to watch. Read More.

Earnings preview — Multiple previews expect Broadcom to meet/beat revenue and EPS estimates, but markets will key on Q2 guidance, gross-margin trajectory and management commentary on AI mix. Upcoming report is the immediate catalyst to watch. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options positioning — Some traders recommend covered-put or other income strategies into the quarter, indicating cautious, income-focused positioning rather than outright directional conviction. Read More.

Options positioning — Some traders recommend covered-put or other income strategies into the quarter, indicating cautious, income-focused positioning rather than outright directional conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trim — Citi reduced its price target (from $480 to $458) despite keeping a Buy, a modest signal that some sell‑side desks are tempering upside after recent guidance and margin discussion. Read More.

Analyst target trim — Citi reduced its price target (from $480 to $458) despite keeping a Buy, a modest signal that some sell‑side desks are tempering upside after recent guidance and margin discussion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term weakness & margin concerns — Recent coverage notes share declines and investor worry about gross-margin pressure from a faster-growing, lower‑margin AI mix; that uncertainty is pressuring the stock into earnings. Read More.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.