Brookline Capital Acquisition Boosts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $30.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCCC. TD Cowen began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Shares of CCCC opened at $2.39 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,280,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,171,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4,236.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 700,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 874,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 671,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

See Also

