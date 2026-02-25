BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $312.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $160.80 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $8,316,844.36. Following the sale, the director owned 31,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,376.72. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

