Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$183.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$406.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$411.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$389.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$82.66 and a 1-year high of C$512.83.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

