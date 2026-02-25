Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$183.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.
Celestica Stock Performance
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.
