CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s current price. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.53.

CF opened at $96.07 on Monday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,742,000 after acquiring an additional 480,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,123,000 after purchasing an additional 381,716 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

