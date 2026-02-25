China Renaissance Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $223.20

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at China Renaissance from $301.50 to $223.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $162.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $1,130,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total transaction of $10,954,400.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092 in the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 847.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $347,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched full 24/5 stock and ETF trading for all U.S. users — commission-free, fractional shares, instant funding in USD or USDC and thousands (6k–8k+) of securities available — expanding Coinbase from crypto exchange toward a multi-asset broker, which can drive higher user engagement, diversify fee and yield revenue, and increase deposits. Read More.

Coinbase launched full 24/5 stock and ETF trading for all U.S. users — commission-free, fractional shares, instant funding in USD or USDC and thousands (6k–8k+) of securities available — expanding Coinbase from crypto exchange toward a multi-asset broker, which can drive higher user engagement, diversify fee and yield revenue, and increase deposits. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets confirm the nationwide rollout (over 8,000 stocks & ETFs in some reports) and 24-hour access, reinforcing scale and product adoption expectations for Coinbase’s “everything exchange” strategy. This broadens addressable market beyond crypto trading fees. Read More.

Multiple outlets confirm the nationwide rollout (over 8,000 stocks & ETFs in some reports) and 24-hour access, reinforcing scale and product adoption expectations for Coinbase’s “everything exchange” strategy. This broadens addressable market beyond crypto trading fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg Intelligence projects Coinbase’s USDC/stablecoin revenue could grow 2x–7x as payments adoption rises — a high-margin revenue source already material in 2025 — which supports upside to future EBITDA if growth continues and regulation doesn’t curtail rewards. Read More.

Bloomberg Intelligence projects Coinbase’s USDC/stablecoin revenue could grow 2x–7x as payments adoption rises — a high-margin revenue source already material in 2025 — which supports upside to future EBITDA if growth continues and regulation doesn’t curtail rewards. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase executives highlight emerging markets like prediction markets and new product categories (comments from Toni Gemayel), signaling optionality beyond spot trading that could be accretive long-term if adoption scales. Read More.

Coinbase executives highlight emerging markets like prediction markets and new product categories (comments from Toni Gemayel), signaling optionality beyond spot trading that could be accretive long-term if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase Credit provided a $30M Bitcoin-backed credit facility to Smarter Web — a sign Coinbase’s lending/credit products are being used by institutional/partner clients and can generate fee and interest income. Read More.

Coinbase Credit provided a $30M Bitcoin-backed credit facility to Smarter Web — a sign Coinbase’s lending/credit products are being used by institutional/partner clients and can generate fee and interest income. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: China Renaissance cut its price target on COIN from $301.50 to $223.20 but kept a Buy rating — reduces near-term upside implied by that analyst while still signaling conviction in Coinbase’s longer-term story. Read More.

China Renaissance cut its price target on COIN from $301.50 to $223.20 but kept a Buy rating — reduces near-term upside implied by that analyst while still signaling conviction in Coinbase’s longer-term story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: General market/crypto volatility (e.g., Bitcoin moves on macro headlines) remains a background risk that can compress trading volumes and fees episodically; relevant but not specific to Coinbase fundamentals. Read More.

General market/crypto volatility (e.g., Bitcoin moves on macro headlines) remains a background risk that can compress trading volumes and fees episodically; relevant but not specific to Coinbase fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Compass Point cut COIN’s price target to $140, and another analyst set a lower PT — fresh cuts put downward pressure on sentiment and could limit near-term stock performance despite product momentum. Read More.

Compass Point cut COIN’s price target to $140, and another analyst set a lower PT — fresh cuts put downward pressure on sentiment and could limit near-term stock performance despite product momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish crypto signals (e.g., memecoin weakness such as Dogecoin technical calls) and competitor regulatory wins (Crypto.com receiving conditional OCC approval for a trust charter) can weigh on overall crypto trading volumes and highlight competitive/ regulatory risks. Read More. and Read More.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

