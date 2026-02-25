Christopher Mutz Sells 5,323 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $415,300.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,216.80. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANIP opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,597,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76,862.5% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Positive Sentiment: Management will present at three major investor conferences in early March (Raymond James, Leerink Partners, Barclays); live and archived webcasts available on the company site for 90 days — helps visibility and investor access to management’s growth story. GlobeNewswire Release

Management will present at three major investor conferences in early March (Raymond James, Leerink Partners, Barclays); live and archived webcasts available on the company site for 90 days — helps visibility and investor access to management’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: recent buy/overweight ratings and several price targets well above the current price (median/consensus targets indicate upside), supporting investor confidence. MarketBeat Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage remains constructive: recent buy/overweight ratings and several price targets well above the current price (median/consensus targets indicate upside), supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Street preview pieces highlight expected strength in Cortrophin Gel and rare-disease momentum ahead of Q4 results — this implies potential upside but also flags generic pressure risks; outcome depends on reported numbers. Zacks Preview

Street preview pieces highlight expected strength in Cortrophin Gel and rare-disease momentum ahead of Q4 results — this implies potential upside but also flags generic pressure risks; outcome depends on reported numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Recorded short-interest data in the feed shows zero shares / anomalous NaN change and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — appears to be a data glitch and is unlikely to be an actionable signal by itself.

Recorded short-interest data in the feed shows zero shares / anomalous NaN change and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — appears to be a data glitch and is unlikely to be an actionable signal by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/hedge-fund activity is mixed: some large reallocations reported (both adds and sizable removals across different funds in the latest quarter), so ownership trends are shifting but not uniformly bullish or bearish. Quiver Quant Summary

Institutional/hedge-fund activity is mixed: some large reallocations reported (both adds and sizable removals across different funds in the latest quarter), so ownership trends are shifting but not uniformly bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including SVP Krista Davis and Head of Rare Disease Christopher Mutz) disclosed market sales of ANIP shares in recent sessions; repeated insider selling can be perceived as a modest negative signal for near-term sentiment. InsiderTrades Filing

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

