Christopher Ware Sells 4,486 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $446,536.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,969.24. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion. Read More.

Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a “Moderate Buy” and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility. Read More.

Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a “Moderate Buy” and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure. Read More.

Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Convertible notes carry dilution risk despite mitigants — although capped calls and a ~30% conversion premium reduce immediate dilution concerns, the convertible structure can still dilute equity if shares rise or convert, leaving uncertainty for shareholders until conversions/repurchases occur. Read More.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

