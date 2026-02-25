Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $1.85 to $0.85 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $39,748.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,215,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,606.26. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $97,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

