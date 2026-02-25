Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Equities researchers at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prima BioMed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prima BioMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Prima BioMed Stock Down 2.8%

Prima BioMed stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Prima BioMed has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prima BioMed Company Profile

Prima BioMed, trading as IMMP on NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of immunotherapy products for cancer treatment. The company’s core technology platform centers on targeting the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), a checkpoint receptor that modulates T-cell activity. Prima BioMed’s lead candidate, eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), is a soluble LAG-3 protein designed to enhance antigen-presenting cell function and stimulate a tumor-specific immune response.

