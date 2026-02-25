Citizens Jmp Increases AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $24.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7%

AMN opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $748.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $886,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.1% in the second quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC now owns 285,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 182,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

