CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.3667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 28th. iA Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.82. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,338,000 after buying an additional 8,332,615 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after buying an additional 6,899,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 21,312.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after buying an additional 6,749,536 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

