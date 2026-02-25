CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.5833.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $585,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,919 shares in the company, valued at $31,861,527.32. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $991,812. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.59.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $313.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

