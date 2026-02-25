CompoSecure (CMPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 27.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 204,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CompoSecure by 73.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

