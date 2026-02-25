ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7%

COP stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

