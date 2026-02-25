Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTNM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.18. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,334 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,906,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,179,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 223,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,842,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 891,480 shares in the last quarter.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

