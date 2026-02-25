Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTNM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,334 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,906,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,179,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 223,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,842,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 891,480 shares in the last quarter.
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.
